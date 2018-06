× Man, 20, shot in head in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the head in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of South Ashland around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.