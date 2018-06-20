Lunchbreak: Baba Ghanoush and Fattoush Salad

Marcos Campos, Executive Chef of Beatnik, Black Bull, and Café Bonhomme
Beatnik
1604 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago
Soon to open (week of June 25th):
Café Bonhomme and Beatnik On the River at 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive.
Recipes:
Baba Ghanoush Recipe:
Step 1: Tahini Yogurt
- 1 qt. Greek Yogurt
- 4 tbsp Tahini Paste
- 2 tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Salt
Mix the Greek Yogurt with the rest of the ingredients in a bowl. Keep it at room temperature 15 minutes before use.
Step 2: Baba Ghanoush
- 6 Eggplants
- 5 Black Garlic Cloves
- 2 Garlic Cloves
- 2 tbsp Lemon Juice
- 4 tbsp Olive Oil
- 2 tsp Salt
Grill the eggplants until they’re smooth, then put them in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 15-20 minutes. After 15-20 minutes, peel them and reserve the meat of the eggplant to blend it with the rest of the ingredients. Make sure to leave the Baba Ghanoush mixture out 30 minutes before use.
Step 3: Garnish
- Za’tar
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Roasted Pine Nuts
- Fig Balsamic Vinegar
- Olive Oil
- Microgreens
- Grilled Pita
To serve, put a ring of the Tahini Yogurt around the perimeter of the bowl and add the Baba Ghanoush in the center. Drizzle the fig balsamic vinegar and olive oil over the dish, then garnish with the za’tar, pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, and microgreens as you desire. Finally, serve with warm, grilled pita bread.
Fattoush Salad Recipe:
- Persian Cucumber
- Cherry Tomatoes
- Baby Kale
- Parsley
- Kalamata Olives
- Radishes
- Fried Pita Bread
- Salt
- Olive Oil
- Lemon Juice
- Sumac
Combine all of the vegetables (amounts to your liking) — cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baby kale, parsley, olives, and radishes — with the fried pita bread into a large salad bowl and toss. Dress with the olive oil and lemon juice then add salt and sumac throughout the salad as desired.