Fire breaks out at Indiana townhouse

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A fire broke out at an Indiana townhouse Wednesday evening.

A viewer sent in cellphone video of the fire that broke out in the Hamilton Square subdivision around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire started in a garage then spread to some nearby town homes.

The viewer who took the video, said it may have been caused by wood varnish and a finishing product that were on some rags left in the garage and that those items may have self-combusted.

There were no reports of any injuries.