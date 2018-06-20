× Family of teen shot in the head, mistaken for dead by paramedics speaks out

CHICAGO — The family of a Chicago teen is speaking out after he was shot in the head multiple times and presumed dead by paramedics, but rushed to the hospital 30 minutes later after onlookers noticed he was still moving. He later died at the hospital.

Four other people were wounded and 22-year-old Shalonza McToy was killed after shots rang out at a party in the University Village neighborhood just before 5 a.m. Monday. Police say 17-year-old Erin Carey was shot multiple times in the head, and he was originally mistaken for dead and covered with a sheet. Later, bystanders noticed the sheet was moving.

“They saw motion, movement underneath the sheet. Officers notified the paramedics this man is still alive and treatment began on him,” CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said.

Paramedics administered CPR, but it was at least 30 minutes before he was taken away by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where he died early Tuesday.

While police investigate the shooting, the Chicago Fire Department is investigating whether paramedics followed proper protocol in treating Carey. The fire department said there may have been an improper response on their part. The call initially came in as one person was shot so only one ambulance was sent. When they got to the scene, there were actually six people shot, including one dead.

Carey had just graduated from Evanston Township High School, the school said in a statement.