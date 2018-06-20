Emilia Clarke shares emotional goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" won't air until 2019, but some cast members have already finished shooting their scenes for the last six episodes.

Among them apparently is Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

Clarke posted an emotional goodbye to "Game of Thrones" on Instagram.

Her post reads, "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis."

The message does not make it clear whether Clarke is completely finished filming season 8, or if she's alluding to her character, Daenerys Targaryen, being killed off the show.

She recently gave Vanity Fair a tease of her character's fate, saying she's going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth.