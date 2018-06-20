Dunkin’ Donuts shop removes sign asking customers to report staff not speaking English

BALTIMORE — A Dunkin’ Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management.

The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.

A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer. It read: “If you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH Please call … immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for FREE Coffee and a pastry.”

This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking pic.twitter.com/1kUr0lcYuY — Gillian Morley (@GillianMorley_) June 18, 2018

In a statement, Dunkin’ Donuts said a general manager of the shop posted the sign “based on her personal judgment.” The franchise owner thought the sign was inappropriate and had it removed.

(1/2) DD and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchisee informed us the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met… — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) June 19, 2018

(2/2)… While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed. — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) June 19, 2018