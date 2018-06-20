× Conviction in murder of Niles North High School student

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was convicted of murdering a Niles North High School student during a marijuana robbery.

Maxwell Gadau was shot to death, and his girlfriend Jeanette Spitz was shot in the face and seriously injured, during the holdup in Skokie in 2014.

A jury convicted an acquaintance, Dzevad Avdic, of murder, even though another man fired the fatal shot.

State law dictates that a crime like robbery that results in someone’s death can be prosecuted as a murder.

Avdic could get life in prison.