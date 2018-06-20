× Blackhawks Home Opener set for Sunday, October 7

Blackhawks announce date for 2018 Home Opener

BLACKHAWKS 2018-19 HOME OPENER SET FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7 AT THE UNITED CENTER

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced today that the team will open the home portion of its 2018-19 NHL regular-season schedule at the United Center on Sunday, October 7, with an Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6 p.m.

The Blackhawks 2018-19 regular-season schedule will be announced in its entirety tomorrow, Thursday, June 21. Local and national television broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Information about group tickets for Blackhawks pre- and regular-season games is available by calling (312) 455-7000. Tickets for single games will be available at a later date.