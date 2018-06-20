Author Michael Eric Dyson discusses Race in America with WGN’s Larry Potash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"If protest doesn't make you uncomfortable then it's not successful," Author Michael Eric Dyson said.

Dyson visited WGN Morning News to discuss his book, "What Truth Sounds Like", a biography which highlights a historic meeting in 1963 with Attorney General Robert Kennedy and African American activists such as James Baldwin.

In Dyson's interview with Larry Potash, he mentions that some of the issues that existed decades ago still linger in society today. He also talks about some controversial topics such as athletes in the NFL kneeling for the National Anthem.

"What Truth Sounds Like" specifically explores America's historic racial politics while also discussing how Race had an impact on the 2016 Presidential Election.

@MichaelEDyson On Twitter