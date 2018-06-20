× Artist sues NRA for including ‘The Bean’ sculpture in video

CHICAGO — The artist behind Chicago’s famous bean-shaped sculpture has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the National Rifle Association of copyright infringement by using an image of his work in a video advertisement last year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Anish Kapoor’s lawsuit is seeking the removal of Cloud Gate’s image from the video and damages for copyright infringement.

A news release says Kapoor first criticized the NRA’s use of the sculpture commonly as The Bean in a March statement issued alongside the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

Kapoor says his sculpture has been “appropriated by the NRA to perpetuate its hateful ideology.”

The NRA didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. The organization has previously said that “The Clenched Fist of Truth” video aims to prevent violence.