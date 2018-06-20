Around Town paints with Creative Sippin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creative Sippin' is a paint and sip experience like no other. They offer a variety of classes which include Canvas and Comedy, Male Nude Models and Twerk class. The owners can create any type of paint party that their guests want. Creative Sippin' has had parties where the guests actually paint each other. Often times, they have a live DJ, so the night is just not painting and go home, it is a FULL night out. On top of it all, it's BYOB.

Creative Sippin':

11832 S. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60643

creativesippin.com