Wieners Circle mocks Trump, criticizes immigration policy with sign

CHICAGO — A hot dog restaurant in Lincoln Park got political with its sign and has commented on the Trump administration’s immigration policy of separating children from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

The Wieners Circle posted a photo on Facebook Monday of their sign which read, “Tiny hands. Tiny wiener. Tiny heart. Free the kids.”

The caption on the post said, “‪If we’re gonna cage kids, let’s start with don jr, Ivanka & Eric,” in reference to President Donald Trump’s children.

Outrage has poured in throughout the country after reports of federal authorities separating at least 2,000 children from their parents at the border as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and stop other immigrants from making the trek.

While officials trade blame over who’s responsible and what should happen next, the practice is drawing growing attention from lawmakers, advocacy groups and everyday Americans.

The hotdog joint has responded to the president’s comments before.

In January, Trump expressed frustration behind closed doors with people coming to the US from “shithole countries,” sources told CNN. One of the sources confirmed Trump asked, “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?”

In response, the restaurant posted a sign saying, “People from all countries welcome at this sh-t hole.”