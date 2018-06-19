× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cleveland

* The White Sox have compiled a 3.25 ERA in June, after posting a 5.13 ERA in the months prior. That difference in ERA is the largest in baseball.

* Carlos Rodon has a 2.24 ERA in 10 career starts against the Indians. That is the fourth-lowest ERA by any White Sox pitcher (Burns, Buehrle, Fernandez) through their first 10 career starts against any opponent in the divisional era (since 1969).

* Mike Clevinger has limited opposing three- and four-hole hitters to a combined .143 batting average this season, the second lowest in baseball.

* Michael Brantley has the best home batting average in MLB among qualified players – .367.

* Jose Abreu has hit 17 home runs in his first 81 career games against the Indians. That is the second-most home runs ever by any player through their first 81 games wearing a White Sox uniform versus Cleveland after Frank Thomas’ 22.