Strong thunderstorms south of Interstate-80 – Severe Thunderstorm Warning dropped for portions of Livingston, LaSalle and Grundy Counties until 5:45PM CDT

Update 5:35PM CDT…

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been dropped as storms weaken and move east…strong storms could still give wind gusts 45 to 50 miles per hour and heavy downpours in southeastern Ford and western Iroquois Counties until 6PM CDT.

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for northern Livingston, central LaSalle and southern Grundy Counties until 5:45PM CDT. Damaging winds and potentially flood-producing downpours may be associated with these storms.

At 449 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oglesby to Streator to near Flanagan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Streator, Morris, Pontiac, Marseilles, Dwight, Oglesby, Seneca, Gardner, Odell, Mazon, Grand Ridge, Cullom, South Wilmington, Cornell, Saunemin, Ransom, Kangley, Long Point and Verona. _________________________________________________________________

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Livingston and southwestern LaSalle Counties in effect until 5PM CDT. Damaging winds and potential flood-producing downpours will be associated with these storms.

At 420 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Granville to near Varna to near Washburn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Streator, Oglesby, La Salle, Utica, North Utica, Wenona, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Lostant, Rutland, Cedar Point, Kangley, Long Point, Dana and Leonore.