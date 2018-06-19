× Scratch-and-sniff stamps coming to a post office near you

CHICAGO — The United States Postal Service is slated to debut scratch-and-sniff stamps Wednesday.

The popsicle-themed forever stamps “are printed with a coating that evokes a sweet, summer scent,” according to the USPS website. No additional information on the scent was available.

California artist Margaret Berg was tapped to illustrate the watercolor popsicles. A book of 20 stamps costs $10, or 50 cents per stamp. Forever stamps never expire; they can be ordered online.

Have an idea for a future stamp? Check out the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee website for information on submitting proposals.