× President Trump, Gov. Rauner mark Juneteenth celebration

Elected officials and civil rights advocates are marking Juneteenth today.

June 19 is the anniversary of the day the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, where it enforced the abolition of slavery.

Also known as “Freedom Day”, it has evolved to represent the broader spread of emancipation of slaves throughout the South at the end of the Civil War.

President Trump issued a statement Tuesday morning sending good wishes to those observing the holiday.

The statement pointed out the army’s enforcement of abolition in Texas, “would not have been possible without the courage and sacrifice of the nearly 200,000 former enslaved and free African Americans who fought for liberty alongside more than two million Union servicemen. Today and every day, we recommit ourselves to defending the self-evident truth, boldly declared by our Founding Fathers, that all people are created equal.”

In Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, Governor Bruce Rauner celebrated Juneteenth by recognizing local black businesses.

Rauner was on hand at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on West Jackson to kick off a workshop for advancing and developing minority entrepreneurship.