The world's biggest advertiser, Procter and Gamble, is pushing for gender equity in the ad business.

P&G set a goal Monday to have women direct at least half of its commercials by 2023.

Currently, women direct only 10 percent of commercials.

P&G makes products including Tide, Bounty, Old Spice, Pampers and Gillette.

It spends $7 billion per year on ads.

P&G is teaming up with Queen Latifah and Katie Couric as part of the initiative.