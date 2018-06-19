Parents sue CPS over school closure
CHICAGO — Chicago Public School’s plans to shut down a school has sparked a protest and a lawsuit.
Parents, community activists and attorneys demonstrated in front of National Teacher`s Academy Tuesday in the South Loop.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of parents and community groups, claims CPS violated the Illinois Civil Rights Act and the Illinois School Code when the Board of Education voted to close the highly rated elementary school and turn it into a high school.
Lawyers for the parents said the school is made up of primarily black and low income students who have risen from the lowest possible academic level to the highest possible in just five years.
CPS issued a statement saying:
Families throughout the Near South area have supported the district’s school transformation plan because it will create some of the most diverse school communities in the city, provide greater access to the top elementary school in the area, and, for the first time, provide area families with high quality neighborhood school options from pre-k through grade 12. To ensure all students are supported throughout this process, the district is implementing a robust transition plan that incorporates community building resources and social and emotional supports implemented over an extended timeframe. CPS is committed to improving access to high quality schools throughout the city, and the district will continue to engage with the school communities, parents and students over the course of the next year to ensure a successful transition that benefits all students.