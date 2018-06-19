× Parents sue CPS over school closure

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School’s plans to shut down a school has sparked a protest and a lawsuit.

Parents, community activists and attorneys demonstrated in front of National Teacher`s Academy Tuesday in the South Loop.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of parents and community groups, claims CPS violated the Illinois Civil Rights Act and the Illinois School Code when the Board of Education voted to close the highly rated elementary school and turn it into a high school.

Lawyers for the parents said the school is made up of primarily black and low income students who have risen from the lowest possible academic level to the highest possible in just five years.

CPS issued a statement saying: