Officer Rialmo expected to take stand today in Legrier case

CHICAGO — Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo is expected to take the stand today and say he had no choice but to shoot Quintonio Legrier.

Legrier’s mother was emotional during the first day of the wrongful death trial on Monday.

His family says officer Rialmo used excessive force when he fatally shot Legrier and a neighbor in 2015.

Legrier had fought with his father before both called 9-1-1.

Rialmo says Legrier had a bat, so he had to shoot to kill.

Lawyers focused on the distance between the two men.