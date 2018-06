Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study finds that most millennials are bad tippers.

Nearly two-thirds of millennials typically tip below the standard 20 percent at restaurants.

Another 10 percent skimp out on the tip entirely, often leaving nothing for their server.

Cab and ride-share drivers also get shorted on tips.

Researchers say it may be because millennials are more used to using services that don't have tipping options, like buying things online.