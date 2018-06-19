Midday Fix: Pride Weekend Rainbow Cookie Sandwiches

Leigh Omilinsky, Pastry Chef of Nico Osteria

In celebration of Chicago’s Gay Pride weekend June 23rd – 24th, the gold-star duo behind New York City’s beloved Big Gay Ice Cream shops, Douglas Quint and Bryan Petroff, and Nico Osteria Pastry Chef, Leigh Omilinsky are joining forces to bring an array of decadent summer treats including Dirty Banana soft serve, rainbow macaron ice cream sandwiches and fruity tequila-dunked freeze pops to the dessert menu of the upscale Italian restaurant for two days only. If that’s not sweet enough, a portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit Howard Brown Health, a local non-profit dedicated to eliminating the disparities in healthcare experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Nico is located at: 1015 N. Rush St., Chicago

Pride Weekend Rainbow Cookie Sandwiches

Vanilla Gelato

1½ c whole milk

1½ c cream

1 c. sugar

3/4 c dry milk powder

½ c dextrose

1¼ c yolks

1¾ c creme fraiche

3 ea vanilla pods

Combine the milk and cream in a pot and bring to a scald.

Split the vanilla beans and scrape the seeds. Add to the milk mixture. Discard the pod.

Combine the yolks, dextrose and sugar in a bowl.

Slowly ladle in the warm cream to the yolk mixture while whisking constantly. Pour the whole mixture back into the pot, add the milk powder, and heat gently until 180 degrees F, or until the mixture thickens.

Strain to get all the egg bits out.

Cool until completely cold – a few hours at least or overnight to keep the creme fraiche from separating.

Blend in the creme fraiche last.

Spin in ice cream machine according to instructions.

Colorful Sugar Cookies

¾ c butter

1¼ c sugar

1 tsp salt

2 ea eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

1½ Tbsp white vinegar

1 ¼ c all purpose flour

food coloring

Cream the butter and the sugar.

Add the eggs one at a time and scrape the bowl between each addition.

Add the dry ingredients.

Scrape the bowl again.

Add the vinegar last and mix to combine.

Separate the mixture into 3-4 separate bowls.

Add a few drops of a different color to each bowl as desired and mix until combined.

Scoop the cookies by taking a little bit from each bowl and rolling into a ball.

Bake at 325 for 16 minutes, rotating once half way through.

To assemble the cookies:

Make sure cookies are cooled and frozen.

Scoop the vanilla ice cream onto one inside cookie and top with another. Press down so that the ice cream reaches the edge of the cookie.

Roll the sides of the ice cream sandwich in topping of choice (i.e. trix, chocolate, coconut, sprinkles).