CHICAGO — Police are seeking help identifying a man who burglarized a church and attacked a priest.

The incident happened about 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West 81st Street in the Wrightwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department. The attack was caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8730 or 312-747-8380. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.