Lunchbreak: Chorizo y Huevo

Executive Chef Matthew Cappellini, El Tapeo

El Tapeo Modern Spanish Kitchen , located on the Ninth Floor of Le Méridien Chicago – Oakbrook Center at 2100 Spring Road, Oak Brook – is celebrating World Tapas Day this Thursday, June 21. To honor the holiday AND celebrate the first day of summer, El Tapeo will offer an exclusive Pimenton de Cerdo tapas dish throughout the day, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Hinsdale Humane Society.

www.eltapeorestaurant.com

Recipe:

Chorizo y Huevo

Grilled Polenta bread, 3 pieces

Sweet Chorizo, 6 pieces

Sofrito, 3 tbsp

3 quail eggs

3 oz goat butter, room temp

Grill Polenta bread to char and get some nice grill marks. (on grill or in a grill pan) The polenta bread can be bought at any nice bread store, but you use any alternative bread in its place as well.

In separate non stick pan, heat with a little clarified butter and start cooking quail eggs to sunny side up.

Once bread is grilled, spread some goat butter on to cover.

Place 2 pieces of chorizo on each bread and top with quail egg.

Top with warmed sofrito and garnish.

Sofrito

5oz/10 T White onion, diced small

2 each Garlic cloves, minced

½ Red bell pepper, diced small

2 each Bay leaf, fresh or dried

¼ tsp Picante Paprika (spicy paprika)

1/8 tsp Espelette

8oz/1 cup Roma tomatoes, seeds removed, diced small

1tbsp Cilantro, chopped

TT Salt & pepper

Heat large skillet.

Add oil and heat.

Add onion, peppers, garlic, bay leaves and cook on medium heat.

Caramelized to a deep brown then add the paprika and espelette — cook for five minutes.

Add the tomatoes to the skillet and cook to a thick paste on low heat.

Add cilantro and season with salt and pepper to taste.