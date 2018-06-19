Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern suburbs

ZION, Ill. — Three days of scorching heat ended with a soaking rain, and several suburbs are now waking up to flooding.

Drivers in Zion dealt with high-standing water after heavy rain drenched the area. Some neighborhoods and intersections were completely flooded.

Why do people drive through high water?!?! This is last night in Zion… pic.twitter.com/ZIBmP0uoMk — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 19, 2018

Video was posted on Facebook of flooding in Rockford. According to the person who posted the video, the flooding happened on the 2600 block of Charles Street.

This photo was posted of flooding in Spring Creek, near Rockford:

Spring Creek near Rockford.

📸 Derek Dee pic.twitter.com/R4qbD7fCsV — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 19, 2018

The severe weather caused lots of problems during the evening commute as well.

Preliminary rainfall totals in our area show most of the high totals are coming in from McHenry and Lake Counties.

Preliminary rainfall totals in our area- much of the high totals coming in from McHenry & Lake Counties. More rain in the forecast- details coming up in about 3 minutes on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/ZDmnkRNN9Z — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 19, 2018

Monday’s Cubs game was postponed due to a “limited power outage in the ballpark” and the forecast for continued rain. The Cubs tweeted that the game will be made up Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. followed by the regularly scheduled night game at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight’s game has been postponed due to a limited power outage in the ballpark affecting the operation of lights in right field and the forecast for continued rain in the area. The game will be made up tomorrow, June 19, as the first game of a split doubleheader at 12:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/PP9V9AN4N2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 19, 2018

A Flood Warning is in effect until noon Tuesday for portions of Ogle, Winnebago and Boone Counties in northern Illinois.