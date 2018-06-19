Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern suburbs

ZION, Ill. — Three days of scorching heat ended with a soaking rain, and several suburbs are now waking up to flooding.
Drivers in Zion dealt with high-standing water after heavy rain drenched the area. Some neighborhoods and intersections were completely flooded.
Video was posted on Facebook of flooding in Rockford. According to the person who posted the video, the flooding happened on the 2600 block of Charles Street.
This photo was posted of flooding in Spring Creek, near Rockford:
The severe weather caused lots of problems during the evening commute as well.
Preliminary rainfall totals in our area show most of the high totals are coming in from McHenry and Lake Counties.
Monday’s Cubs game was postponed due to a “limited power outage in the ballpark” and the forecast for continued rain. The Cubs tweeted that the game will be made up Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. followed by the regularly scheduled night game at 7:05 p.m.
A Flood Warning is in effect until noon Tuesday for portions of Ogle, Winnebago and Boone Counties in northern Illinois.