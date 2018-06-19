Heat’s eased—but east winds off Lake Michigan’s chilly waters cool the humid air which lingers producing low clouds, haze and fog; new clusters of thundery downstate rains threaten heavy totals
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
What present do I get for someone who loves weather?
-
What was the first culture to record weather observations?
-
Warm, mostly sunny weather continues
-
Hot, humid weekend on the way
-
-
Cooler temps, rain expected after Monday
-
More rain expected this week
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
Much more mild weather for the weekend
-
Cooler temps on the way
-
-
Mild weekend to follow a hot Thursday
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
90-degree temps continue