George Ofman talks Cubs and previews the Bulls’ draft on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There are many reasons to be concerned about the Cubs, from their struggles with their two free agent pitchers to their in-and-out offense.

Yet there is one thing that remains - they entered their second game with the Dodgers on Tuesday just a half-game out of first place. Even if they struggle in some areas, they still find a way to win games.

That was part of George Ofman of Newsradio 780's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He also discussed a few of the possibilities for the Bulls when they make their selections on Thursday night in the NBA Draft.

