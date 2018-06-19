× Ex-tanning salon owner to be sentenced for raping employee in 2009

CHICAGO — A sentencing hearing is slated to start Tuesday for a former West Loop tanning salon owner who was convicted last month of raping a former employee.

Marc Winner, 47, was convicted May 1 on two charges of sexual assault in connection with a 2009 rape. Sentencing proceedings will start Tuesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S. California Ave.

The victim said she met up with Winner while out drinking with friends in July 2009. She and Winner went to Winner’s apartment and then to his tanning salon, which was located across the street. The pair used cocaine, the victim said, and Winner raped her.

He now faces up to 15 years in prison for that case.

It is one of four rape cases prosecutors have brought against Winner since 2015. The other three cases are still pending. All four victims were either customers or employees at Winner’s now defunct West Loop tanning salon.

Prosecutors believe Winner has raped at least five additional women. Those cases fall outside Illinois’ statute of limitations for filing charges.

41.843174 -87.695783