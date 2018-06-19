× Cubs rally to beat the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 2 of doubleheader

CHICAGO – It was a long night followed by a painful afternoon. Not exactly the way that Cubs’ fans had hoped their first series with the team that knocked them out of the playoff last year would go.

The teams waited till nearly 10 PM on Monday before expected rain and a power outage postponed their game to just after 12 PM on Tuesday. Then in that game, the Cubs were without their closer Brandon Morrow due to back problems, and then saw their lead disappear with two outs in the ninth in a 4-3 defeat.

Needles to say the Cubs were in some need of good news in the second game of their doubleheader against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night – and indeed they got it.

Albert Almora Jr.’s 10th-inning single drove in Kris Bryant to give the Cubs a 2-1 win Tuesday night.