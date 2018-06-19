COPA releases video involving off-duty cop exchanging gunfire with suspect

CHICAGO – The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released surveillance video of a shooting involving an off-duty police officer.

In the video, a man is seen entering K & J Global Pharmacy in Edgewater on the 6200 block of North Clark Street on April 20 and almost immediately opened fire. After taking cover, the off-duty officer rushes to the back office of the pharmacy where he gets a handgun and returns fire at the man with the gun.

The offender then fled from the store.

No one was struck as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

Area North Detectives are investigating.