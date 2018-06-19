× Cook County facing $82 million shortfall

CHICAGO — Cook County is looking at a budget shortfall next near of more than $80 million.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says it’s going to be difficult to manage the $82 million hole.

The county board says it’s going to try to cut spending, instead of adding new taxes.

Preckwinkle says the county lost out on $200 million in revenue by eliminating the unpopular sweetened beverage tax last year. It was only in place for a few months.