Cook County facing $82 million shortfall
CHICAGO — Cook County is looking at a budget shortfall next near of more than $80 million.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says it’s going to be difficult to manage the $82 million hole.
The county board says it’s going to try to cut spending, instead of adding new taxes.
Preckwinkle says the county lost out on $200 million in revenue by eliminating the unpopular sweetened beverage tax last year. It was only in place for a few months.
