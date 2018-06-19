Another round of showers and storms blowing into Chicago

Another round of rains and storms are approaching the Chicago area – just in time for the evening commute.

Storms are already moving to areas I-80 and should make their way near the city during the evening rush. Rain could be heavy at times with the forecast showing an excess of 1 inch totals to come our way.

T-storms continue to move across the I-80 corridor, producing heavy rains which could lead to minor flooding. pic.twitter.com/POwKp6HGsb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 19, 2018

Not a fun weather pattern. Thunderstorms south of the city moving eastward ⛈⚡️ pic.twitter.com/AwOkbPw37f — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 19, 2018

Several flights at O’Hare Airport are already cancelled.

Due to severe weather conditions surrounding ORD, airlines are reporting delays avg. 30 mins. & 200+ cancellations. Confirm flight status w/ airline. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) June 19, 2018

A Flood Advisory has been issued until Thursday afternoon for the Des Plaines River in Cook, Kane, Kendall, Lee, Ogle and Will counties. There is also a Flood Warning for the Fox River in Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

The disturbance along the front should press East of the area by midnight bringing dry and conditions late tonight.