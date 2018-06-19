70 people sickened in Salmonella outbreak linked to precut melon

The Center for Disease Control said Tuesday there are now 70 cases of people sickened by salmonella in an outbreak linked to precut melons.

The CDC and the FDA are investigating the outbreak that has been reported in seven states including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

The products have been distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The CDC said 34 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The illnesses have occurred between April 30 and June 3.

The CDC said Caito Foods LLC recalled the precut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys containing at least one of those melons that were produced at its facility in Indianapolis.

The CDC adds that fruit salad mixes that include precut melons are a likely source of this outbreak.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers under several different brands or labels and distributed to Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods/Amazon.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Most infections usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, however some people develop diarrhea so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

Officials advise anyone who have symptoms to contact their health care provider.