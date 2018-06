$200K grant to help clean toxic site in Little Village

CHICAGO — The federal government is providing $200,000 to clean up a site in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood on Chicago’s southwest side.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin say the money will be spent to help eliminate toxic pollutants from a 3.2-acre site at 3250 S. Kedzie Ave., where there are plans to build a public health care facility called the Focal Point Community Campus. The area was left contaminated by an industrial facility that once operated there.

CDC OKs sale of City land at Kedzie/31st for $1 to build a hospital with recreational and retail space in a $589 million project. pic.twitter.com/VNjquTckCD — Chicago DPD (@ChicagoDPD) March 14, 2017

The grant is provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program. The national program provides money to those working to assess and safely clean contaminated properties whose expansion and reuse is made more difficult by hazardous substances or pollution.

Duckworth says the effort is critical to spur development and create jobs in disadvantaged communities.

Focal Point makes a great leap towards breaking ground! 11-acre parcel approved by the Chicago CDC. To learn more, https://t.co/irSvrCKtir pic.twitter.com/CQRgDn7mOv — Focal Point Chicago (@FocalPointChi) March 16, 2017