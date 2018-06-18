Woman’s body found in freezer after husband’s suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK, Ark. - A woman's body was found in a freezer at her home after police went to inform her of her husband's suicide, police in West Fork, Arkansas reported Friday.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office informed West Fork police about a suicide near Mount Magazine on June 10th and identified the man as Lawrence Bruick of West Fork.

West Fork police went to the home to inform Lori Bruick that her husband had committed suicide but were unable to make contact. They returned the next day to try again said they could see items in the home while looking through windows that led them to believe Lori Bruick was still at home, according to KFSM.

The officers entered the home and found evidence of an altercation inside the garage and found the body of Lori Bruick inside a chest freezer there.

During the investigation, police said, they found a man's clothing inside the home with what was believed to be blood on them. Several letters were found showing Lawrence Bruick's "mental state" and indicating that he was having suicidal thoughts.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office showed that Lori Bruick died of blunt force trauma.