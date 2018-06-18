Wildlife experts suspect foul play after dozens of baby seagulls found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Wildlife experts suspect foul play in the deaths of dozens of seagulls found scattered on a South Loop sidewalk Sunday evening.

Volunteers with the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors found about 40 to 50 gulls, another 20 to 30 babies and some eggs scattered on the ground beside a storage facility on the 700 block of West Harrison.

Seagulls like to nest on flat rooftops throughout the city, but experts say there's no reason for so many to naturally come down from their nests in such a manner. Gulls are actually a federally-protected migratory bird, so a special license is required to kill them, and only as a last resort.

About 25 gulls survived the fall from the multi-story building, but were badly injured. They are being cared for at a wildlife center in Glen Ellyn. Those that didn't survive will be donated to to the Feld Museum and studied.