White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland

* After defeating the Indians in back-to-back games last week, the White Sox have dropped four consecutive games. Chicago has scored five or fewer runs in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the American League.

* Cleveland avoided being swept by the Twins with a 4-1 victory yesterday. Yan Gomes doubled in three of the runs with a bases clearing double in the third inning. The Indians rank second in MLB with a .327 average with the bases loaded this season, and their 11 extra-bases hits ranks first.

* Dylan Covey won his last start against Cleveland, going 7.0 innings and allowing 10 hits and two runs. Covey has limited opponents to a .129 batting average (4-for-31) with runners in scoring position this season.

* Trevor Bauer took the loss in his last start on Wednesday against the White Sox, despite striking out 12 and allowing three runs in 7.2 innings. Bauer has struck out at least 11 batters in each of his past four starts; only Corey Kluber has had more consecutive starts (5) with 11 or more strikeouts for the Indians in the past 100 years.

* In 80 career games against the Indians, first baseman Jose Abreu has hit 18 home runs. Only Frank Thomas (21) has hit more home runs in his first 80 career games as a member of the White Sox against the Indians.

* In 31 home games this season, Michael Brantley is batting .366 (45-123) with six home runs and 29 RBI. Brantley’s .366 home batting average is the best in MLB among qualified batters.