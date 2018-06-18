Tularemia found in dead rabbit in south suburb

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Health officials are warning residents in the south suburbs to stay away from rabbits.

The Illinois State Public Health Laboratory said a dead rabbit found in Tinley Park on June 13 tested positive for tularemia.

In a statement, the Village of Tinley Park said:

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Tularemia is a disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis that includes symptoms ranging from mild to life-threatening. All forms are accompanied by fever, which can be as high as 104 °F.

Health experts say if you see a dead rabbit, do not touch it. If you have, call a doctor.

The also advise people to keep pets on a leash to keep them safe too.

If anyone finds dead rabbits on their property, they should call the Cook County Department of Animal Control at (708) 974-6140.