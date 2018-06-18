Trump announces he’s directing Pentagon to create ‘Space Force’ as independent service branch

President Donald Trump said he is directing the Pentagon to create a “Space Force” as an independent service branch of the military.

Trump said Monday that “we are going to have the space force” which he deemed a “separate but equal” sixth branch of the military. He said its creation will be overseen by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford.

“When it comes to defending America, it’s not enough to merely have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space,” Trump said.

As the National Space Council convenes in Washington, the president framed space as a national security issue, saying he does not want “China and Russia and other countries leading us.” Trump says the United States will “be the leader by far” in space, and looks to revive the nation’s flagging space program. He also vowed to soon return the United States to the moon and to reach Mars.

Vice President Mike Pence heads the recently revived council. Cabinet members will take part in the afternoon meeting at the White House, as well as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, retired astronauts and scientists.