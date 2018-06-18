Robert Mays talks Bears and NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're in one of the slow times for the NFL at the moment, but that doesn't mean the talk doesn't continue.

Enough positive vibes have been created by the Bears to trigger some excitement from the fan base as Matt Nagy takes over for John Fox in 2018. Meanwhile the National Anthem demonstrations continue to dominate the offseason news in the league while Tom Brady got people talking with his thoughts on a possible retirement sooner than later.

Robert Mays of The Ringer is following these and a number of storylines around the league over the past few months, and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss a few on Monday night's show.

You can watch Robert's segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.