Woman charged with spitting on off-duty officer during protest

CHICAGO — The woman is charged with spitting on an off-duty police officer outside a City Council meeting last month.

Penny Hawthorne, 20, of Oak Park, is the daughter of Chicago Tribune reporter Michael Hawthorne.

Unionized officers were protesting a new training academy on May 23, when police say Hawthorne approached an officer, yelled obscenities at him, and spat on his cheek.

According to a news release, police say a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she turned herself into Area Central detectives on Saturday morning.

She is charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery making physical contact..