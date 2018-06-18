Darien family died in murder-suicide, police say

DARIEN, Ill. – Suburban police announced Monday family members found dead in an apartment earlier this month died in a murder-suicide.

Three family members were found dead inside an apartment on Sunday, June 10th near 75th Street and Farmingdale Street in Darien.

The victims were identified as Bourk Esho, 33, Olasunkanmi Esho, 42, and Olivia Esho, 7. Officials said they died from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, police said the it was a murder-suicide and Bourk and Olvia Esho were shot by Olasunkanmi Esho who then turned the gun on himself.