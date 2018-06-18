Opening statements today in Quintonio LeGrier shooting trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Opening statements are today in the trial against Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo, accused of shooting and killing Quintonio LeGrier, as well as an innocent bystander.

Rialmo says he was acting in self-defense during the December 2015 shooting, while checking out a domestic disturbance.

A stray bullet also killed a neighbor, Bettie Jones. The city has since agreed to a $16 million settlement with her family.

Last week, a judge released depositions given by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, in which both addressed a so-called "code of silence" among police officers.