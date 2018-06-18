× Northwestern University revokes Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

EVANSTON — The Northwestern University Board of Trustees voted Monday to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.

In a unanimous vote, the board revoked the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree that Cosby, 80, was awarded in 1997 when he was the university’s commencement speaker, Northwestern said in a press release.

In April, Cosby was convicted of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in a Philadelphia suburb.

In the press release, the university said the board previously discussed revoking Cosby’s degree but wanted to wait until the accusations against him were resolved in the criminal trial.

This is the first time in the school’s history that Northwestern has revoked an honorary degree.

“Northwestern University is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of its community are safe, secure, and free from sexual misconduct,” the school said in the release, “The University prohibits all forms of sexual misconduct, including but not limited to, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, stalking, dating or domestic violence, and sexual harassment.”