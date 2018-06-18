New lactation suite debuts at Union Station

CHICAGO – Amtrak unveiled a new lactation suite in Chicago’s Union Station Monday.

The suite is a 5-foot by 9-foot, self-contained, mobile pod that allows a woman to enter and shut the door.

Inside there are benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump. It’s big enough to fit more than one person if moms with babies have other kids they need to watch.

“These new lactation suites demonstrate Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to better accommodate the needs of our customers and their families while traveling with us,” said Amtrak Vice President of Stations, Facilities, Properties and Accessibilities David Handera said in a statement. “It is important for Amtrak to provide mothers with a secure, clean, dignified and private space.”