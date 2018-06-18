Multiple people reported shot in University Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are on the scene of a shooting where at least four people were shot on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Loomis and 13th in the city's University Village neighborhood.

A woman was reportedly killed in the shooting.

A man was shot in the head and transported to the hospital. Another man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital, along with a fourth person who was shot in the arm.

Police remain on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.