Kate Andersen Brower
Midday Fix: First in Line Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power
-
Midday Fix: White Sox Charities Sox Serve Week
-
Midday Fix: Plant based eating for meat lovers
-
Midday Fix: DIY hostess gifts
-
Midday Fix: Tu Bloom live from France
-
Midday Fix: Indiana tourism
-
-
Midday Fix: Talking to your kids about the #MeToo movement
-
Midday Fix: Makeup tips for 3 generations
-
Midday Fix: Free your dog from anxiety, fear and phobias
-
Midday Fix: Cubs anthem singer John Vincent’s anti-bullying efforts
-
Midday Fix: A New Attitude – In Tribute to Patti LaBelle
-
-
Midday Fix: Suzanne Santo performs live
-
Midday Fix: Jared Rabin performs live
-
Midday Fix: Donate your air miles to help Make-A-Wish families