Lunchbreak: Sweet chili shrimp with vegetables Pride ramen bowl

Shin Thompson, Executive Chef and Partner of Furious Spoon

http://furiousramen.com

Event:

Available throughout the month of June, the Pride Bowl features tasty ingredients including chili-infused noodles, ​veggie broth, spicy miso, Fresno chilies, sweet chili shrimp, sweet corn, scallions, and Napa cabbage.

Priced at $15, $2 from every bowl will be donated to Howard Brown Health, which ​eliminates the disparities in healthcare experienced by the LGBTQ community through research, education, and provision of services promoting healthy and wellness.

The Pride Bowl is available at these Furious Spoon locations:

1571 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

2410 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

1316 W. 18th St., Chicago

5406 N. Clark St., Chicago

1700 Maple Ave., Evanston

800 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Recipe:

Pride bowl (Sweet Chili Shrimp with Vegetables)

Yield: 4 large ramen bowls

At Home Veggie Broth:

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup chopped celery

¾ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped apples

2 tablespoons dried shiitake mushrooms

1 tablespoon dried kombu

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

2 corn cobbs

5 tablespoons mirin

1 teaspoon bonito flakes (optional)

4 quarts of cold water

Broth Seasoning:

Red miso paste as needed

Soy sauce as needed

Chili Oil as needed

Toppings:

5 tablespoons shredded cabbage

2 tablespoons fresno chilies

3 teaspoons chopped scallions

3 tablespoons fresh corn off the cobb

Shrimp 21-25/lb, peeled and deveined

Other ingredients:

1qt Canola Oil (for frying shrimp)

6oz Potato Starch

Salt

Sweet Chili Sauce

Noodles (store bought or from Furious Spoon)

Tools:

Large pot (for broth making)

Medium pot (for strained broth)

Small countertop fryer or small pot for frying

Candy or fryer thermometer (if using pot for frying)

Small Whisk

Large bowls, for serving ramen

12oz ladle or 6oz ladle used twice

Spider/Strainer to remove noodles

Cooking chopsticks to stir noodles

Note: Ramen noodles may be purchased at Mitsuwa Market in Arlington Heights, Joong Boo Market in Chicago or at any of our Furious Spoon locations. Bonito Flakes, chili oil, kombu, dried shitake and miso paste can all be found at any Asian market.

Method: Place all of the broth veggies and mirin in a pot and fill with water and bring to a boil. Bring down to a simmer and let cook for 2 hours. Optionally, mix in bonito flakes and simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Strain the stock through a mesh sieve when it is a golden color. Transfer the strained liquid into a clean pot and keep hot.

Coat the shrimp in potato starch and shake off excess. In a small countertop fryer or pot with canola oil heated to 350 degrees F, fry the shrimp for 90 seconds and drain onto paper towels. In a mixing bowl, toss the shrimp in sweet chili sauce and a pinch of salt. The potato starch allows for the sauce to stick to the protein. Set aside in a warm place.

Scoop 1 ounce of soy sauce, 1 Tablespoon of miso paste, and 2 teaspoons of chili oil into a large ramen bowl. Using a 12-ounce ladle, scoop the strained hot veggie stock into the bowl and mix them together using a whisk. This is the finished seasoned broth.

Meanwhile, in a separate boiling pot of unsalted water, cook one order of noodles using the directed cooking time (approx. 2 min). Stir the noodles with cooking chopsticks to prevent from sticking. For “al dente” noodles, cook slightly less than as directed. Using a spider/strainer, lift the cooked noodles out of the pot and place in the finished seasoned broth. Place the toppings as desired in the bowl. Repeat steps for additional bowls. Timing is key as you want to keep the broth hot and not cook the noodles too soon. Serve immediately. Slurp Furiously.