× Flood warning issued for the far north suburbs.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1215 AM CDT Tuesday

* At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

torrential rainfall across the warned area. these storms are

producing rainfall of up to two inches per hour. This heavy rain

will likely result in flash flooding this evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockford Airport,

Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Capron,

Timberlane, Caledonia and New Millford.