× Flash Flood Warning for Winnebago and Boone Counties remains in effect until 12:15AM CDT

Significant flooding has occurred and will continue past midnight (Flash Flood Warning – red-shaded area on the highlighted map) in Winnebago and Boone Counties, Illinois. A Flood Emergency is in effect in the city of Rockford. Earlier this evening flooding waist deep and even higher in spots covered streets with one to two-feet of water and left stalled/stranded and submerged cars in parts of Rockford. Showers and thunderstorms continue in that area at 10:30PM. Check the latest Interactive Radar display.

The band of eastward-moving strongest thunderstorms/heaviest rains had shifted south to the Interstate-88 corridor with “training” (storms developing and moving over the same locations, additional 2 to 3-inch rains are possible in the I-88 band of storms that continues to slowly sink south toward Interstate-80.

Following are some of the latest rainfall reports between 7 and 10PM this Monday evening…

1 mile east of Rockford…5.00-inches with flooding in progress

In the city of Rockford…4.50-inches

2 miles east of Rockford…3.10-inches

Capron, Bone County…3.74-inhes

3 miles northwest of Winnebago…2.70-inches

3 miles ENE of Roscoe…3.42-inches

Roscoe,…2.25-inches

Rockton…1.92-inches

Rockford Airport…1.34-inches

Waukegan…1.79-inches

Gurnee,,,1.57-inches

Marengo…1.00-inches

0.5 mile north of Davis (Stephenson CO)…3.71-inches

Latest Weather Radar Mosaic…