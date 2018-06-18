FeedonThis: #MCM features a MLB rookie and a soccer star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the World Cup going on, and having a solid soccer background, it's pretty obvious that Jarrett Payton's choice for Man Crush Monday was going to end up a soccer player.

Indeed that was the case on the first Monday Sports Feed since the start of the tournament in Russia, and Jarrett didn't disappoint. While he went with one of the key players in the World Cup, Josh Frydman went with an MLB rookie who had a Father's Day like no other in 2018.

That segment is part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

There is still no love lost for the Cavaliers after they were unceremoniously swept out of the NBA Finals by the Warriors.

In fact, some of the taunting by fans continues to go on in social media, which was featured in Social Fodder Monday and you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs and the Dodgers are meeting for the first time since last season's NLCS in what's becoming an annual meeting of two of the best teams in baseball.

Josh and Jarrett preview the series in the video above.